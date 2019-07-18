‘The Amazing Stan’: Stan Lee Is A Kid Again For Animated Project

Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee may be gone but he’s still amazing – and he’s still a kid at heart, too, inside the animated world of The Amazing Stan, a posthumous project that will be announced today at Comic-Con International in San Diego.

Pure Imagination Studios and POW! Entertainment have partnered on the project which envisions the world as it would be seen through the eyes of Lee as a modern-day youngster. The character is a “constant dreamer” and he and his friends “learn to take risks, explore new ideas, and never ever give up.”

Writer Scott Peterson (Escape from Cluster Prime, Phineas and Ferb) is developing the show based on the concept by Pure Imagination’s Chief Content Officer, John P. Roberts, and Sanjee Gupta.

“It is an honor to help carry on the creative legacy of one of the greatest storytellers that pop culture has ever known by introducing an original animated adventure series featuring a new cast of characters for kids and adults to connect with,” Roberts said. “Stan Lee turned his childhood daydreams into a universe that features superheroes that have resonated with generations of all ages and cultures. Now his millions of fans can look forward to seeing him appear as an animated version of his younger self for the very first time.”

Executive producers are Roberts, Joshua Wexler, CEO of PI Studios, Gill Champion, President, Director and CEO of Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment, and Bob Sabouni, Chief Marketing Officer of POW! Entertainment.

“Stan had the uncanny ability to see the world with a childlike imagination,” Champion said. “For example, an office building becomes a castle, while the streets below form a moat protecting the inhabitants inside. It takes a very special creative team to capture the story of a young Stan and the birth of his unique creations – we’re thrilled to work with Pure Imagination Studios and its team of creators and collaborators to tell this remarkable story and share this amazing ride with his legion of fans.”

A two-minute preview of The Amazing Stan was announced at “A Celebration of Stan Lee’s Life and Legacy,” a Comic-Con panel dedicated to the most famous comic book creator in the medium’s 80-year history.

The project was conceived by the tandem of Roberts and Gupta, both of Pure Imagination. The pair brought the project to Lee who gave it his blessing and became involved in the development.

Lee began writing comic books as a teen in the 1940s but it was his 1960s burst of IP creativity that would become an engine of profit across publishing, film, television, video games, toys, licensing, and theme park attractions.

Lee’s creations with such collaborators as Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, John Buscema, Gene Colan, Doc Heck, and Wally Wood yielded film franchises for Sony (Spider-Man), Fox (X-Men, Fantastic Four) and Marvel Studios (Avengers, Thor, Dr Strange, Ant-Man).