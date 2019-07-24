All Elite Wrestling Matches Set For Fall Premiere On TNT

WarnerMedia’s new professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling will begin airing its two-hour weekly matches on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 8-10 PM ET. The matches will be held in different cities across the country each week, starting in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena. Ticket pricing and on-sale date for the televised live event will be announced July 29 via AEW’s social media platforms.

WarnerMedia and AEW said the partnership will feature a diverse roster of wrestlers including Cody & Brandi Rhodes, the Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. Competitors include Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU.

Cody Rhodes, the Young Bucks and Omega also serve as EVPs, with Brandi Rhodes serving as Chief Brand Officer. Commentator Jim Ross also has joined the league.

Introducing statistics to wrestling for the first time, AEW said it will raise the stakes for its matches and deepen fan engagement by tracking each competitor’s wins and losses as wrestlers pursue championships. Their moves and damage to their opponents will be analyzed on-air to provide insights into their winning streaks.

Since the venture kicked off in May, WarnerMedia has featured AEW’s popular events Double or Nothing, Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen. The anticipated All Out event in Chicago on Saturday, Aug. 31, will also stream on the platform.