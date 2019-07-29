Click to Skip Ad
‘Better Call Saul’ Co-EP Alison Tatlock Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Alison Tatlock
Sony Pictures TV

Alison Tatlock, co-executive producer on Sony TV-produced Better Call Saul, is expanding her relationship with the studio, signing a three-year-old overall deal. Under the pact, she’ll continue her work as co-executive producer on Better Call Saul while also developing new projects for the studio.

“Alison embodies everything we look for in development, especially because she comes from a place of character in everything she writes,” said Lauren Stein, EVP, Drama Development. “We are thrilled to be keeping her in the family and expanding our relationship with her.”

Tatlock has been quick in making her mark on hit AMC drama Better Call Saul, which she joined as supervising producer in the most recent fourth season. Her other series writing credits include Halt & Catch Fire, Season 1 of Stranger Things, and In Treatment where she wrote the storyline in season 3 for Debra Winger’s character, Frances Greer.

Tatlock is repped by Rob Golenberg at Silver Lining Entertainment.

