Alicia Keys, ‘La La Land’ Trio & Kyle Jarrow Team On Musical Drama Series For Showtime

Showtime has given a series commitment to an untitled musical drama executive produced by multiple Grammy winner Alicia Keys and the Oscar, Tony and Grammy winning team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman). Pasek and Paul also will contribute music to the series, produced by Fox 21 Television Studios (Homeland, The Chi). Kyle Jarrow (SpongeBob SquarePants musical) will write the series and executive produce with Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, The Band’s Visit, La La Land), Emmy winner R.J. Cutler (Nashville, American High), and Emmy winner Adam Siegel (Grease: Live!)

The as-yet untitled series traverses generations to tell an emotionally complex family story that interweaves modern-day and 1959 Detroit, centering on a mystery uncovered by a young musician who moves back to her childhood home.

Related Story CBS Takes Ownership Stake In & Strikes First-Look Deal With Nina Tassler & Denise Di Novi's PatMa Prods; Sets Up 'American Martyrs' Adaptation At Showtime

“We have always been intrigued by the prospect of doing a Showtime musical series, but only if the songs could add to the depth and complexity of a great character drama. Nobody does that better than Pasek and Paul and Marc Platt…so when they came to us along with a global superstar like Alicia, a talented writer like Kyle, and excellent producers like Adam and R.J., we were all in,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks.

Fifteen-time Grammy winner Keys has appeared on-screen in The Secret Life of Bees, The Nanny Diaries and Empire, executive produced The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete, co-produced the play Stick Fly and also directed a segment of the multipart film Five. She also was a coach on NBC’s The Voice.

Working as a team since they met as college freshmen, Pasek and Paul earned an Oscar for their work on La La Land and a Tony Award for Dear Evan Hansen, along with two Golden Globe Awards for La La Land and The Greatest Showman and Grammy Awards for Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman. Their other notable credits include A Christmas Story, James and the Giant Peach and Smash.

Valor creator Jarrow was nominated for a Tony for Best Book of a Musical in 2018 for SpongeBob SquarePants, and won an Obie Award for A Very Merry Unauthorized Children’s Scientology Pageant.

Platt has won two Emmy Awards (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease Live!), a Tony Award (The Band’s Visit), and has been nominated for two Oscars (La La Land, Bridge of Spies). Other critically-acclaimed credits include Wicked, Mary Poppins Returns, Into the Woods, Empire Falls and Legally Blonde.

Cutler received two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program for American High, winning in 2001; Emmy and BAFTA nominations for Showtime documentary Listen To Me Marlon; and he produced the Oscar-nominated documentary The War Room. His producing and directing credits also include Nashville and The September Issue. He also directed and produced The World According to Dick Cheney, and is currently directing and producing the Untitled John Belushi documentary, both for Showtime.

Siegel earned an Emmy Award for producing Grease Live! His credits also include Drive, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Rent.

Keys is repped by Keith Sarkisian, Sam Kirby, Tony Goldring at WME. Jarrow is repped by CAA, Literate, and attorney Matt Walerstein. Platt is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Auerbach. Paul & Pasek are repped by CAA, Kraft-Engel, and attorneys David Berlin and David Schacter. Cutler is repped by CAA, Lighthouse, and attorney Jeanne Newman.