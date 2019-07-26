Alexandra Shipp Joins Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger & More In ‘Kung Fury’ Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Shipp, most recently seen reprising her role as Storm in Dark Phoenix, has landed a role in Kung Fury 2, joining Michael Fassbender, Arnold Schwarzenegger, David Hasselhoff, and David Sandberg, who is also the writer and director of the pic.

Argent Pictures is financing and producing the project with Creasun Entertainment USA. Production is currently underway in Bulgaria and will also film in Germany.

It’s Sandberg’s followup to his highly-viewed YouTube short, Kung Fury. The action-comedy is set in 1985 Miami, which is kept safe under the watchful eye of Kung Fury, the greatest damn cop of all time. His Thundercops are the ultimate police force assembled from across history to defeat the villainous Kung Fuhrer, Adolf Hitler.

After the tragic death of one of their members causes the group to disband, a mysterious villain emerges from the shadows to aid in the Fuhrer’s quest to attain the ultimate weapon. Kung Fury must travel through space and time to save his friends, defend the prestigious Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat evil once and for all.

Shipp, who is replacing Eiza Gonzales in the film, will play Rey Porter, a news anchor who will do anything to get the best story.

Producers are Minglu Ma and George Acogny of Creasun Entertainment, Jill Ahrens, Ryan Ahrens, and Ben Renzo of Argent Pictures, Sandberg and Pelle Strandberg of Laser Unicorns, David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt of KatzSmith Productions, Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films, and Fassbender of DMC Film.

Argent partners Drew Brees, Tony Parker, Derrick Brooks, and Michael Finley are serving as executive producers.

Endeavor Content is handling international sales. CAA and Endeavor Content are handling North American rights.

Shipp was also seen on the big screen this year in A Dog’s Way Home and the latest Shaft movie. Her forthcoming slate includes the CBS Film comedy Lexi, Netflix’s All The Bright Places, with Elle Fanning, and the indie feature, Silk Road, opposite Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson.

Shipp is repped by WME, LINK, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.