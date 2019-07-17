Alexandra Daddario Joins Evangeline Lilly & Ike Barinholtz In Highland Film Group’s ‘Happy Life’

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that San Andreas and True Detective star Alexandra Daddario is set to star in Highland Film Group’s comedy Happy Life opposite Evangeline Lilly and Ike Barinholtz.

Pic reps the directorial debut of Mindy Project and Blockers producer David Stassen which he’s also writing. Happy Life follows new mom Allison Beck (Lilly) who suspects her workaholic husband Eli (Barinholtz) is having an affair with an Instagram star (Daddario). One mistake after another leads her into the arms of a younger man as she struggles to come to terms with her life decisions as she strays farther from her perfect, responsible super-mom self. Production starts in September.

Highland Film Group

Daddario can next be seen in CBS’s fall premiere series Why Women Kill opposite Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu. She’s also starring in Highland’s Marc Meyer thriller We Summon the Darkness opposite Johnny Knoxville. Daddario also stars and executive produced Elise Duran’s upcoming romantic comedy Can You Keep a Secret? based on the novel by Sophie Kinsella. She has starred opposite Dwayne Johnson in the near half billion summer blockbuster hit San Andreas as well as Baywatch. Daddario is repped by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.

Stassen and Barinholtz are also serving as producers alongside Andrew Robinson and Aperture Media Productions. Highland Film is handling international sales and UTA Independent Film Group is handling the US sale. The Highland Film Group sales titles also include the Nicolas Cage movie Jiu Jitsu, Persephone with Mary-Louise Parker and Brianna Hildebrand; the Kevin James and Lulu Wilson feature Becky; Trauma Center starring Bruce Willis; Michael Polish’s Axis Sally starring Al Pacino among many others.