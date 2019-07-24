Alexandra Daddario-Led Rom-Com ‘Can You Keep A Secret?’ Lands At Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Vertical Entertainment has secured the U.S. distribution rights to Can You Keep a Secret?, the romantic comedy starring Alexandra Daddario, and slated it for a day-and-date release September 13. Daddario also served as an executive producer on the project, which is based on the NYT best-selling novel by Sophie Kinsella. The Elise Duran-directed film also stars Tyler Hoechlin, Kimiko Glenn, and Laverne Cox

Here’s the plot: On the way home from a botched client meeting, Emma (Daddario) mistakenly reveals all her deepest secrets to a handsome stranger sitting next to her when her plane hits turbulence. At least, she thought he was a stranger — until she later meets Jack (Hoechlin), her company’s young CEO, who now knows every humiliating detail about her.

Peter Hutchings adapted the screenplay. Producers are Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady, while Charles Miller, Stephen Hays, Peter Graham, Rusty Holzer, Tim Haslam, and Hugo Grumbar served as executive producers along with Daddario.

Vertical’s Peter Jarowey and Josh Spector brokered the deal with Calum Gray of Embankment Films on behalf of the filmmakers