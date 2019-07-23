Click to Skip Ad
‘Tron: Uprising’, ‘Love, Death & Robots’ Animator Alberto Mielgo Sets Next Project At Stampede

Alberto Mielgo
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (9056472ch) Alberto Mielgo poses for a portrait at the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, on at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live, in Los Angeles, Calif 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards - Portraits, Los Angeles, USA Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Alberto Mielgo, who won an Emmy for his work on Tron: Uprising and is up for another for his episode of Netflix’s animated anthology series Love, Death & Robots, is making his first feature film. Stampede, the production outfit run by Greg Silverman, has come aboard to produce the pic, which Mielgo will write and direct based on an original concept. The plot is under wraps. Vince Gerardis of Startling will serve as producer, along with John Morgan.

Mielgo was credited as a visual consultant for his early work on Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which ended up winning the Animated Feature Oscar this year. The Spanish animator’s episode “The Witness” from Love, Death & Robots was nominated last week for an Emmy in the Outstanding Short Form Animated Program category.

The new deal was negotiated by Chris Bosco and Anna Pinar of Stampede and Gerardis.

