Alana de la Garza Moves From ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ To ‘FBI’, Will Continue To Recur On Spinoff Series For CBS

EXCLUSIVE: Alana de la Garza, co-star of CBS’ upcoming midseason drama FBI: Most Wanted, is joining the mothership, FBI, as a series regular, reprising her role as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile. She also will continue to play the character on offshoot FBI: Most Wanted as a recurring guest star.

On FBI, which returns for a second season in the fall, de la Garza will fill the void left by the departure of Sela Ward, who had a one-year deal for the series. Ward played Special Agent in Charge Dana Mosier, who submitted her resignation in the Season 1 finale. Given Isobel’s ASAC title on FBI: Most Wanted, she should be able to fit in nicely, taking over the boss position vacated by SAC Dana Mosier on FBI.

The move underscores the cohesiveness of the TV universes Dick Wolf builds with his procedural franchises, like NBC’s “One Chicago,” where characters and actors move seamlessly between shows. De la Garza has experienced that firsthand — after she played Connie Rubirosa on Wolf’s long-running NBC procedural drama Law & Order, she reprised the role on spinoff Law & Order: LA and in an episode of Law & Order: SVU.

On FBI, produced by Wolf Entertainment, Universal Television and CBS Television Studios, de la Garza joins series regulars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, fellow Law & Order alum Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel.

On FBI: Most Wanted, de la Garza’s ASAC Isobel Castile is a Fugitive Squad Supervisor. A polished and focused West Point graduate with a brief stint in Silicon Valley, she’s a rising star who shuns politics and is a guided missile in the field. The spinoff, which was introduced as a backdoor pilot episode of FBI this past spring, stars Julian McMahon, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand.

De la Garza, who also starred on CBS’ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and ABC’s Forever, is repped by SDB Partners.