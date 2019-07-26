‘Aladdin’ Rides Magic Carpet Past $1B At Worldwide Box Office

Disney’s Aladdin is scoring a hat-trick for the studio today, becoming its 3rd film of 2019 to pass the $1B mark at the worldwide box office. The Guy Ritchie-directed live-action remake of the 1992 animated classic grossed $999.3M globally through Thursday with $343.1M domestically and $656.2M at the international box office. This makes Aladdin the 5th Disney-branded live-action release to ever cross the $1B threshold, alongside Beauty And The Beast, Alice In Wonderland and the 2nd and 4th Pirates Of the Caribbean films.

The Will Smith-starrer has been the surprise hit of the summer, riding its magic carpet past major milestones from early June. Strong word of mouth has continued to bring a shine to the lamp and the pic has soared with audiences around the world (defying any early industry sniping which simply did not translate to moviegoers).



The film is now Smith and Ritchie’s first-ever $1B movie, and also for producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback.

Earning an A CinemaScore domestically and a 94% verified audience score on RottenTomatoes, Aladdin has seen robust week-to-week performance throughout since its debut. It launched over the Memorial Day weekend with $117M domestically and has remained in the Top 7 over the past nine weeks.

Overseas, Aladdin is nearing $100M in Japan and has made over $80M in Korea. Drops have been slight throughout the run — this past weekend was off by just 40%.

Japan remains the top offshore hub, followed by Korea where it is the No. 4 Western film of all time. Rounding out the Top 5 overseas markets are China ($53.3M), the UK ($45.3M) and Mexico ($32.5M). Aladdin is also the highest grossing release of all time across the Middle East.

Earlier this month, Smith thanked fans for making Aladdin his biggest film ever at the global box office.