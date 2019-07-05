Genie-ous: ‘Aladdin’ Crossing $900M Worldwide Box Office Today

With a global cume to date of $897.3M, Disney’s Aladdin will cross the $900M mark at the global box office today. The Will Smith-starrer that’s been the surprise of the summer has become one of the studio’s biggest live-action titles ever. It joins Beauty And The Beast, The Jungle Book, Alice In Wonderland and three of the Pirates Of The Caribbean films in reaching the milestone.

Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, is currently the 3rd biggest film of the year domestically and worldwide, and the No. 1 film of 2019 so far outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Domestically, the cume to date is $313.1M. At the international box office, it’s now at $584.2M.

Aladdin has been riding its magic carpet past major milestones from early June. Strong word of mouth continues to bring a shine to the lamp and the pic has soared with audiences around the world (defying any early industry sniping which simply did not translate to moviegoers). Notably, Aladdin has made over $60M in Korea and more than $70M in Japan. Drops have been slight throughout the six weekends — this past frame was off by just 30% versus last — and there have been increases in some markets as the movie reaps holiday business. It should get up around $950M global by the end of the run.

Last weekend, Smith took to Instagram to note that Aladdin had overtaken Independence Day to become the star’s biggest film ever at the worldwide box office (unadjusted). In a video post, a “humbled” Smith said, “To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you.”

Here are the Top 5 markets through Thursday: Japan ($71.6M), Korea ($62.5M), China ($53.3M), UK ($43.3M) and Mexico ($32.3M).