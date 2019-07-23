Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’ Tops African American Film Critics Association TV Honors List

Ava DuVernay’s Neflix limited series When They See Us picked up a leading four wins Tuesday when the African American Film Critics Association unveiled winners of its inaugural AAFCA TV Honors. The series about the infamous Central Park Five case scored wins for Best Limited Series, Best Ensemble, Best Writing and Breakout Performance for Jharrel Jerome.

Among other winners, Starz’s Power, entering its final season, was named Best Drama, while CBS’ The Neighborhood won Best Comedy.

Winners will be honored August 11 during a private brunch at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, CA, where Ryan Murphy will receive the group’s ICON Award and CBS the Inclusion Award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Drama

Power (Starz)

Best Comedy

The Neighborhood (CBS)

Best Limited Series

When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Performance Female

Angela Bassett (9-1-1) Fox

Best Performance Male

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) NBC

Best Ensemble

When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Writing

When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performance

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

AAFCA TV Honors Inclusion Award

CBS

AAFCA TV Honors ICON Award

Ryan Murphy