Netflix’s ‘When They See Us’ Tops African American Film Critics Association TV Honors List

When They See Us
Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s Neflix limited series When They See Us picked up a leading four wins Tuesday when the African American Film Critics Association unveiled winners of its inaugural AAFCA TV Honors. The series about the infamous Central Park Five case scored wins for Best Limited Series, Best Ensemble, Best Writing and Breakout Performance for Jharrel Jerome.

Among other winners, Starz’s Power, entering its final season, was named Best Drama, while CBS’ The Neighborhood won Best Comedy.

Winners will be honored August 11 during a private brunch at the California Yacht Club in Marina del Rey, CA, where Ryan Murphy will receive the group’s ICON Award and CBS the Inclusion Award.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Drama
Power (Starz)

Best Comedy
The Neighborhood (CBS)

Best Limited Series
When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Performance Female
Angela Bassett (9-1-1) Fox

Best Performance Male
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) NBC

Best Ensemble
When They See Us (Netflix)

Best Writing
When They See Us (Netflix)

Breakthrough Performance
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us (Netflix)

AAFCA TV Honors Inclusion Award
CBS

AAFCA TV Honors ICON Award
Ryan Murphy

