African American Film Critics To Honor Allied Integrated Marketing Exec Carolyn Sloss

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) is set to honor Carolyn Sloss, vice president of Allied Integrated Marketing, as part of its 8th Annual SYNERGY ATL Program.

“For more than a decade Carolyn has led the growth trajectory of the film and entertainment community in Atlanta,” AAFCA President Gil Robertson said in a statement. “Her commitment to the Arts & Entertainment scene has been impactful to the permanent infrastructure that we see today throughout this region.”

On August 1, the group will recognize Sloss during a gathering at the Auburn Avenue Research Library in Atlanta.

“I am thrilled and proud to be named as the 2019 honoree by AAFCA and its SYNERGY ATL Program,” said Sloss. “In my role at Allied, I’ve strived to forge a path that’s wider and more inclusive in the community. To be recognized for achieving this, even in a small way, is truly a great honor!”

Related Story African American Film Critics Association Launches TV Honors Awards

For nearly a decade, AAFCA’s SYNERGY ATL networking event has brought together professionals from Atlanta’s creative and business communities to honor a key figure from the entertainment industry.

In addition to this year’s SYNERGY events, AAFCA will continue its summer screening series.

RELATED STORY: ‘I Got The Hook Up 2’ – Urban Movie Channel & RLJE Films Team releasing Master P’s Sequel

Among the films shown this year is the documentary Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story, about racing legend Willy T. Ribbs, who was the first African American to compete in the Indy 500.

The film, which was screened this past weekend, features Ribbs, Paul Newman, Bernie Ecclestone, Dan Gurney, Bobby Unser, Al Unser jr., Robby Unser, David Hobbs, Caitlyn Jenner, Wally Dallenbach jr., Humpy Wheeler. It was directed by Nate Adams and Adam Carolla; and is currently available on pre-order through Chassy Media.

AAFCA will also screen Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Master P’s I Got the Hook Up 2, which is slated for release on July 12.