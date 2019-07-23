A+E Networks Elevates Trio Of Distribution Executives

A+E Networks announced today it has promoted Jane Rice To EVP Content Distribution and Marketing, Mark Garner to EVP Content Licensing and Business Development and Richard Shirley to SVP Distribution Business Development.

Shirley will report to Garner, while Rice and Garner will continue to report to David Zagin, President of Distribution at A+E Networks. All three are based at A+E Networks’ headquarters in New York.

“The way in which we reach our consumers has never been more diverse or as interesting as it is right now,” said Zagin. “Jane and Mark have both proven to be strategic leaders in distribution and, along with Richard’s efforts, this group is continually innovating to ensure A+E grows as a preferred partner in the industry and a top destination for fans.”

Related Story A+E Networks Names Karen Gray EVP Of Human Resources

As EVP of Content Licensing and Business Development, Garner will now oversee global multi-platform monetization strategy for A+E Network’s library of owned and original content. He’ll continue his oversight of the product operations function for the Distribution group. Garner joined A+E in 2007 as VP of Distribution Business Development, Analytics and Marketing.

In her new role as EVP Content Distribution and Marketing, Rice will drive strategy and distribution for A+E Networks portfolio of content in the U.S. and Canada across cable, telco, satellite and OTT. Rice picks up additional responsibilities for Distribution Marketing. Rice is a 10-year veteran of A+E Networks, having previously served as Senior Vice President of Distribution.

Shirley will oversee the deployment of A+E content on pay-TV partners’ digital platforms as SVP of Distribution Business Development. He has helped position A+E Networks’ brands as leading destinations for multi-platform viewing and played a lead role in initiatives such as dynamic ad insertion, website and mobile authentication and live linear streaming. Richard joined A+E Networks in 2005 as manager of VOD Marketing.