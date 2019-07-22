Adam Sandler Sets Next Netflix Comedy With All-Star Cast Including Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph & Many More

Adam Sandler is on to his Netflix next project, an untitled Halloween comedy which will feature an all-star cast such as Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson.

Steve Brill is directing the Happy Madison Productions film from a screenplay by Sandler and Tim Herlihy. The plot follows Hubie Dubois who, despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

China Anne McClain, Paris Berelc, Tim Meadows, Colin Quinn, June Squibb, Shaquille O’Neal, Karan Brar, Noah Schnapp, Mikey Day, Melissa Villaseñor, Kym Whitley, Lavell Crawford, Betsy Sodaro, George Wallace, and Blake Clark will also co-star.

Sandler most recently starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in Murder Mystery, which was watched by over 30M accounts in its opening weekend, making it the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix film. He’ll next star in the A24 comedy-drama Uncut Gems, slated to hit theaters in Dec.