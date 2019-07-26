Jeffrey Umberger Joins ACM Talent As Voiceover Talent Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Umberger, the longtime voiceover agent and founder of Atlanta’s Umberger Agency, who represents talent in all areas of VO, is joining ACM Talent as a voiceover talent manager.

“Jeffrey is one of the most well respected, knowledgeable and kindest talent agents in the industry,” said ACM co-founders Marc Guss and Phil Sutfin in a statement. “His entrepreneurial spirit and amazing ear for talent will make him a valuable addition to our management team and we can’t wait to get started.”

ACM’s current clients include Jim Birdsall (CNBC), Rider (CW), David Lee (MLB Network), Katie McCollow (State Farm), Rafael Ferrer (NBC), Dave Elvin (Hallmark) and Carin Gilfry (CVS).

“I’m looking forward to getting started with this new chapter in my career for the talent,” added Umberger. The teamwork and national reach were essential elements in my decision to join forces with ACM.”

Guss and Sutfin merged their companies, Alpha Entertainment and Flatirons Creative Management, respectively, to form Alta Creative Management in 2012. The two began their careers in the mid-1990s working together as agents at SEM&M, then went on to oversee commercial voice-overs at WME and ICM in New York, respectively.