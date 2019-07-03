ABC Says Meghan McCain And All Hosts Of ‘The View’ Will Return After Reports Of Unrest

ABC has responded to a report suggesting Megan McCain has one foot out the door as host of The View, asserting that all of the show’s hosts will return next season.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a network spokesperson said in a statement.

The Daily Beast reported earlier Wednesday that the 34-year-old daughter of the late Sen. John McCain is “feeling like a caged animal,” in the words of a show source. A different, unnamed insider told the site that McCain feels “so exhausted and defeated” by the on-air free-for-all. She joined the show in 2017.

More than two decades into its run, the show has reached peak levels of relevance in the political arena and was the subject of a bestselling book earlier this year by Ramin Setoodeh of Deadline sister publication Variety.

The show, which was co-created in the 1990s by news personality Barbara Walters, has always been designed to feature conflict and no-holds-barred exchanges, which drive tune-in. But McCain, as the conservative representative at the table, has had frequent skirmishes with left leaning co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin.

In one typical example from last April, McCain and Behar squared off over immigration. “Listen to me!” McCain cried at one point. “Part of your job is to listen to me. Just saying.”

Behar, during an on-air segment two months before, had charged McCain with throwing “a hissy fit.”

Hilary Estey McLoughlin, executive producer of The View, told The Daily Beast that she believes McCain does want to be on the show, despite her occasional indications to the contrary. “She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there,” she said.