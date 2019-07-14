ABC News Adds Ex-Chicago Mayor Rahm Emmanuel As Contributor

ABC News has added former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel as a contributor. No information was available on how he’ll be used by the network was available.

The announcement was made on This Week with George Stephanopoulos earlier today. Emmanuel, a Democrat, was the 55th mayor of Chicago, serving from 2011 to 2019. He also served as the 23rd White House chief of staff from 2009 to 2010, and was a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 until 2009.

He is the brother of William Morris Endeavor co-CEO Ari Emmanuel.