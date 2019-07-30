ABC News Taps Marie Nelson As SVP Integrated Content Strategy

Marie Nelson, who began her broadcast career at ABC News, is returning to the division as Senior Vice President, Integrated Content Strategy. ABC News President James Goldston announced Nelson’s appointment Tuesday in a note to to staff.

In her new role Nelson will work closely with leaders across the news division to strenghthen its brand with multicultural audiences and help unify efforts to diversify content. She’ll be based in Washington, D.C. and spend much of her time in New York. Nelson begins her new job on August 5.

Nelson comes to ABC from PBS, where she was the Vice President for news, public affairs and independent film, leading the programming strategy for its award-winning newscasts and series, including PBS NewsHour, Frontline, POV and Independent Lens. In addition, she oversaw the network’s programming for the elections in 2016 and 2018.

She also served as PBS executive in charge for several Oscar-nominated documentary films directed by diverse filmmakers, including I Am Not Your Negro, Hale County This Morning, This Evening and Minding the Gap.

Prior to joining PBS Marie was WGBH Boston’s executive producer of national programs, where she oversaw several high-profile documentaries and piloted a weekly late-night debate program with Ozy Media’s Carlos Watson and America After Ferguson, a live town hall on race with Gwen Ifill.

Earlier, Nelson served as vice president & executive producer of news & original programming at Viacom/BET Networks.

She also launched NPR’s Tell Me More with Michel Martin, which is recognized for adding new and more diverse voices to public radio. She began her broadcast career at ABC News at World News Tonight and Nightline.