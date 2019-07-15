ABC Sets Lea Michele Holiday Movie Special ‘Same Time, Next Christmas’

It’s only July but the holiday spirit is alive and well. ABC announced today that Lea Michele will be starring in the forthcoming special holiday movie Same Time, Next Christmas from Freeform Studios which is slated to air December 2019.

In the movie, the Glee alum will play the lead role of Olivia Henderson, a young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family’s annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaii resort years later and the old chemistry between them flares up anew – but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

“This holiday season holds special importance to me as I get to celebrate both my role in this film and my first-ever holiday album,” said Michele. “I’m honored to return to ABC with this movie event, and I am excited to share the holidays with everyone.”

Same Time, Next Christmas adds to Michele’s Yuletide repertoire as she will be releasing her first Christmas album this coming holiday.

Same Time, Next Christmas is executive produced by EveryWhere Studios’ Tom Mazza and David Culvert Jones, while Stephen Herek (Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, Mr. Holland’s Opus and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure) is set to direct. The movie is produced by Freeform Studios for ABC.

Michele is repped by Untitled Entertainment and WME and Offer Weber Dern.