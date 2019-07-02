ABC Fall Premiere Dates: ‘The Conners’, ‘Black-ish’ & Spinoff, Cobie Smulders’ ‘Stumptown’, Final ‘Modern Family’ Season & More

The last of the broadcast network fall schedules is out. ABC has released premiere dates for its returning series along with freshman dramas Emergence and Stumptown, rookie spinoff Mixed-ish and reality revival Kids Say the Darndest Things. Check out the full slate below.

The Alphabet net will get a jump on Premiere Week with the Cycle 28 bow of Dancing with the Stars on Monday, September 16. A week later, its fall season kicks into gear with the Season 3 bow of The Good Doctor.

Tuesday, September 24, see sophomore returns of The Conners and Bless This Mess, along with Season 6 of Black-ish in its new 9:30 slot, the series premiere of spinoff Mixed-ish and the series launch of Emergence starring Allison Tolman.

ABC’s Wednesday comedy block returns September 25 with new seasons of The Goldbergs, its spinoff Schooled, the 11th and final season of multiple Emmy winner Modern Family and Single Parents, along with the new Cobie Smulders drama Stumptown.

Grey’s Anatomy Jessica Brooks/ABC

The veteran Shodaland dramas Grey’s Anatomy and How to Get Away with Murder are back on Thursday, September 26, bookending the S2 bow of A Million Little Things.

New episodes of family comedies American Housewife and Fresh Off the Boat dock on Friday, September 27, along with veteran newsmag 20/20.

Nathan Fillion cop drama The Rookie moves to 10 p.m. Sundays for its sophomore season, debuting September 29 after season bows of reality stalwarts America’s Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank. And the Tiffany Haddish-fronted revival of Kids Say the Darndest Things checks in at 8 p.m. Sunday, October 6.

Here are ABC’s fall premiere dates (new series in boldface):

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

8-10 p.m.: Dancing with the Stars (Season 28 premiere)

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

10-11 p.m.: The Good Doctor (Season 3 premiere)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

8-8:30 p.m.: The Conners (Season 2 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: Bless This Mess (Season 2 premiere; new time)

9-9:30 p.m.: Mixed-ish (Series premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: Black-ish (Season 6 premiere; new time)

10-11 p.m.: Emergence (Series premiere)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

8-8:30 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Season 7 premiere)

8:30-9 p.m.: Schooled (Season 2 premiere)

9-9:30 p.m.: Modern Family (Season 11 premiere)

9:30-10 p.m.: Single Parents (Season 2 premiere)

10-11 p.m.: Stumptown (Series premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

8-9 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 premiere)

9-10 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Season 2 premiere)

10-11 p.m.: How to Get Away with Murder (Season 6 premiere)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

8-8:30 p.m.: American Housewife (Season 4 premiere; new day and time)

8:30-9 p.m.: Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 premiere; new time)

9-11 p.m.: 20/20

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

7-8 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 premiere)

9-10 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 11 premiere)

10-11 p.m.: The Rookie (Season 2 premiere, new day and time)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8-9 p.m.: Kids Say the Darndest Things (Series premiere)