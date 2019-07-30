A24’s Willem Dafoe-Robert Pattinson Cannes Drama ‘The Lighthouse’ Trailer Debuts

A24 has debuted a new trailer for The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers’ drama starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson. Watch it above or below.

The horror-fantasy film, which was shot on black-and-white 35mm film, is co-written by Eggers and his brother, Max. It will open in the U.S. on October 18.

The Lighthouse was named best movie at Cannes’ Critics Week and Directors’ Fortnight by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI). The win represented A24’s first major Cannes prize. Soon after the film premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight sidebar, it was talked up as an end-of-year awards contender.

Dafoe has had two consecutive Oscar nominations for acting, last year for his lead turn as Vincent Van Gogh in At Eternity’s Gate and the year before for his supporting performance as a cantankerous-but-warm-hearted hotel manager in The Florida Project. Pattinson has evolved past his Twilight days to garner notice in several films of late, including the 2017 Cannes entry Good Time, which netted him nominations from the Gotham Awards and others.

Appearing at the Deadline Studio in Cannes, Robert Eggers described the film as “something a little weirder” than his 2015 breakout The Witch and calls it “more dreadful than horror.” A tale of a pair of lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious island far off the coast of Maine in the 1890s, the salty, hypnotic and hallucinatory two-hander sees them go mad together.

The Lighthouse is produced by RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira and Lourenço Sant’ Anna; Parts & Labor’s Jay Van Hoy; and Youree Henley.