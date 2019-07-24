’60 Second Docs’ And GoFundMe Team On Series Telling Stories From Crowdfunding Site

Indigenous’ documentary series 60 Second Docs is teaming with the crowdfunding site GoFundMe to create a monthly series that highlights some of the human interest stories within the platform’s fundraising campaigns. The documentaries will be distributed across 60 Second Docs’ network and will link to the subjects’ GoFundMe pages.

The partnership launches today with Glitter Girl, the story of 13-year-old Jordan Reeves, born without a left hand, who started a GoFundMe to support her nonprofit Born Just Right, which helps disabled kids gain confidence by designing fun new products to celebrate their limb difference.

“60 Second Docs has always done a great job of producing films that drive enormous awareness and engagement, often leaving audiences wanting to know how they can get involved,” Indigenous COO Jake Avnet said. “Now with GoFundMe, we are able to give our fans the opportunity to take direct action on behalf of some very worthy causes.”

Said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon: “Every day on GoFundMe, we see people are not only craving positive and uplifting content but also have a strong desire to help those who are making a difference in their communities. By working with 60 Second Docs, we are helping powerful stories on GoFundMe reach new audiences while inspiring others to take action and create change.”

60 Second Docs recently won a Webby Award for Best Documentary Series and is developing its first TV series in 60 Second Docs: The Show with Howie Mandel. It has produced 450 documentaries that have produced more than 4 billion views since its launch three years ago.