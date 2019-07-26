50 Cent has revealed that his next series for Starz will be a drama based on the story of drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family.

The artist, otherwise known as Curtis Jackson, is to exec produce the series, which is currently in development. It comes after Power exec producer Jackson struck a major overall deal with the premium broadcaster via his own G-Unit Film and Television banner.

“I have a BMF project that’s in development that they’ll be seeing shortly and it’s really exciting because I’ve had that project for about four years and [want] to make it right. [Starz] is providing me with everything that I need to make it great so I’m excited about that,” he said.

Jackson, speaking at the TCA summer press tour, said it would be “organic” and a “true version” of what happened to the organization, which had lots of ties to the hip hop community, and was indicted by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2005.

The organization was set up in the late 1980s by brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory and by 2000, they had established cocaine distribution sales throughout the United States. They also launched BMF Entertainment, which helped promote artists including Young Jeezy and Bleu DaVinci.

“[I want viewers] to get the chance to see the intricate details of what happened,” he added.

It’s thought that Power and Star writer Randy Huggins is involved in the project.