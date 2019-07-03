Click to Skip Ad
Rob Zombie’s ‘3 From Hell’ Sets September Release In Fathom Deal

Rob Zombie
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Lionsgate and Saban Films are teaming with Fathom Events to release Rob Zombie’s upcoming horror film 3 From Hell, with a three-day rollout set for September 16-18 in almost 900 theaters. The pic is a follow-up to Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects and returns those pics’ Firefly family to the big screen for the first time since Rejects in 2005.

The specialized release will include unique content each night via Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network: a Zombie video intro and a poster for the first 50 attendees on that Monday, a 30-minute behind-the-scenes look on Tuesday and a double feature with Zombie’s The Devil’s Rejects on Wednesday.

Zombie wrote and directed and produced the film, which returns Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, Danny Trejo and Sid Haig. Richard Brake, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dee Wallace and Emilio Rivera also star. CC Capital Arts Entertainment’s Mike Elliot also produces, and Greg Holstein and Saban Films’ Jonathan Saba are executive producers.

Tickets can be purchased beginning July 19.

Here’s the teaser for 3 From Hell that hit earlier this month:

