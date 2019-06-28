Shay Mitchell To Document Her Pregnancy In YouTube Series ‘Almost Ready’

Pretty Little Liars alum Shay Mitchell made an surprise announcement today via her YouTube page.

“There is something in the oven and it’s not my pizza!!! WOW… It’s kind of surreal processing the fact that another human is growing inside of you,” she said.

Yes, Mitchell is pregnant with her first child with Matte Babel. And she plans to document her pregnancy journey in a biweekly YouTube Original Series titled Almost Ready, which will premiere July 17 and post every other Wednesday.

“It’s exciting, nerve-racking, difficult and emotional all at the same time,” said Mitchell, whose credits include You and the upcoming Hulu comedy series Dollface. “Everyone waits for the right time to make the announcement, and for me, it wasn’t until I couldn’t hide it anymore and was tired of wearing over-sized sweatshirts. We’re beyond excited and looking forward to starting a family. I’ve learned so much about myself and parenthood over the past six months, and feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface! It’s going to be a wild ride!!”

Mitchell plans to document the highs and lows of her pregnancy, including the endless hunt for non-alcoholic wine and lathering herself in every oil known to man.

Why document it? “Women go through a lot during pregnancy,” said Mitchell. “It’s exciting, difficult, emotional and amazing all at the same time, and I wanted to share my journey with more than just a photo.”