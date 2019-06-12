YouTube Fantasy Competition Series ‘Escape The Night’ To Return For Fourth Season

The YouTube hit murder mystery competition web series Escape The Night is coming back for a fourth season, making it the longest-running YouTube Original series. The new season will include 10 half-hour episodes with the first two debuting on YouTube Premium July 11.

The first episode will also premiere simultaneously July 11 at VidCon during a panel with series star Joey Graceffa. As an added bonus the episode will also be available for free all around the world.

In addition to Graceffa, the new season will feature new cast member Bretman Rock, along with returning fan favorites Colleen Ballinger, Alex Wassabi, Justine Ezarik, DeStorm Power, Timothy DeLaGhetto, Gabbie Hanna, Tana Mongeau and Rosanna Pansino — with other surprise guest stars will join them along the way.

In the new season of Escape the Night, Graceffa ventures into purgatory to rescue his friends, who have fallen in past eras, from the clutches of the Collector. However, his rescue mission soon becomes a survival mission as the Collector’s Museum of the Dead comes to life.

The fourth season will be produced by Brian Graden Media and Graceffa.