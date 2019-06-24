‘Your Honor’: Hunter Doohan Joins Bryan Cranston In Showtime Legal Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Doohan (Truth Be Told) is set as a lead opposite Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, Showtime’s limited series based on the hot Israeli drama format (Kvodo). The legal thriller hails from Peter Moffat, whose BAFTA-winning Criminal Justice was the basis for HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series The Night Of, and The Good Wife‘s Robert and Michelle King. The series, produced by CBS TV Studios, is slated to go into production this fall in New Orleans.

Written by British TV writer-playwright Moffat, the 10-episode limited series rips through all strata of New Orleans society.

Doohan will play Adam Desiato, a high school senior who is involved in a hit-and-run accident that sets off a chain of events that lead to lies, deceit and impossible choices for himself and his father, a respected New Orleans judge (Cranston).

Moffat serves as showrunner, executive producer and has written multiple episodes, including the first one. The series is produced by CBS TV Studios in association with Robert and Michelle King’s King Size Productions.

Your Honor is being adapted from the Israeli series Kvodo, created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, produced by Ram Landes and airing on the country’s Yes TV. Liz Glotzer (The Good Fight, Castle Rock, The Shawshank Redemption), Alon Aranya and Rob Golenberg (Hostages, Betrayal) of Scripted World and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment also serve as executive producers.

Doohan has appeared in series including Truth Be Told, Schooled, What/If, Westworld and Cagney & Lacey. He was also the lead in the feature film Soundwave. He is repped by Maverick Artists and McCaffrey Talent. The deal was brokered by Jeffrey Bernstein at Jackoway Austen.