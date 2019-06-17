‘Younger’ Season 6 Premiere Notches Series Ratings Highs In Demos

Younger Season 6 has gotten off to strong ratings start. Wednesday’s sixth season premiere of TV Land’s hit series created by Darren Star notched its highest-rated season premiere ever in the key P25-54 and W25-54 demos.

In Live+3, Younger recorded a 1.21 rating and 457,000 viewers among Women 25-54, up 30% from the previous season premiere. Among P25-54, Younger hit a .81 (601,000 viewers), up 29% from the season five premiere. The series premiere drew 1.3 million total viewers, up 23% among total viewers from season 5.

The season six premiere grew from the previous season premiere in additional demos as well. Among P18-49, the drew a .64 rating, up 15%, and up 13% among W18-49 (.95). Season 6 was the second most-watched season premiere behind only the Season 4 premiere (first episode following the Season 3 finale cliffhanger where Liza told Kelsey she isn’t 26, but actually 40).

In the season 6 premiere, Kelsey (Hilary Duff) makes her debut as publisher, quickly realizing that the company is in trouble. In this week’s episode, Liza (Foster) and Kelsey clash with Quinn (Laura Benanti), who’s walking the line between author and investor. Meanwhile, Diana (Miriam Shor) offends Enzo (Chris Tardio) and Lauren (Molly Bernard) throws Josh (Nico Tortorella) and Clare (Phoebe Dynevor) a gender reveal party.

Season 5 of Younger, which aired in summer 2018, was its highest-rated season to date among P18-49 in L+SD. The series ranked as the #1 original ad-supported cable sitcom with W18-49 and W25-54 in 2017 and 2018.

The series’ passionate fan base has helped the series expand to include the weekly podcast, Younger Uncovered, weekly after-show Getting Younger, and the launch of a book from Simon and Schuster, Marriage Vacation.

Star writes and executive produces with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on TV Land.