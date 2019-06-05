‘Young Sheldon’: Matt Hobby Upped To Series Regular For Season 3 Of CBS Series

EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Pastor Jeff on Young Sheldon. Matt Hobby, who has recurred as the character since season 1, has been promoted to series regular for season 3 of the CBS comedy series. Hobby has appeared in 13 episodes to date.

Matt Hobby as Pastor Jeff Cliff Lipson/CBS

Young Sheldon stars Iain Armitage as younger version of the character played by Jim Parsons on Big Bang Theory, which recently wrapped its 12th and final season. It features Big Bang‘s Sheldon Cooper (Armitage), at age 10, living with his family in east Texas and going to high school. Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan co-star.

Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are the executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Hobby’s other credits include recurring roles on Fox’s, The Grinder, Hart of Dixie on the CW, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and guest roles on ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat and Don’t Trust the B.

In addition to his acting work, Hobby is the co-creator of the monthly character-based comedy show, American Town Hall. He’s written on Kurt Braunohler’s pilot Better Dumber Faster for Comedy Central and was a part of the New York sketch group, New Exc!tement. Hobby is repped by Bleecker Street Entertainment and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.