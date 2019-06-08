‘Yellowstone’ Team Teases What’s Ahead On Season 2- ATX

Paramount Network brought the first episode from the second season of its highly rated Montana-set drama Yellowstone to the ATX Television Festival as well as stars Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham, and co-executive producer Michael Friedman.

Following the screening, the team offered some tidbits on what’s to come in the sophomore season of the series led by Kevin Costner as the ruthless patriarch John Dutton.

“He was living like there are no consequences to his actions and now he has to deal with the choices he’s making,” Friedman hinted about John. “There’s a reckoning for him not only with his enemies but with his family.”

The new season will also introduce a new character, played by Neal McDonough, who comes in as a fourth party that threatens the three powerhouses established in the first season. “[Neal’s character] comes in fairly early in the season and he’s much a part of the Montana world,” said Friedman. “He’s a great powerful foe for several of the characters.”

Created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the second season will follow the Duttons continued fight for their ranch while danger lurks all around them, threatening to have their empire crumble.

“The scripts for season 2 were informed by performances of season 1 and allowed [Sheridan] to take the characters in directions,” said Friedman, speaking on what Sheridan learned from the first season. “In terms of making the show, it’s a very difficult show to make physically and I think we just learned a lot of things the hard way in season 1 and in season 2 we’re able to work more efficiently.”

The cast also includes Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Brecken Merrill, and Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham.

Season two of Yellowstone airs June 19 on Paramount Network.