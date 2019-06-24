Click to Skip Ad
‘Yellowstone’ Season 2 Premiere Sets More Ratings Records For Paramount Network In Live+3

Yellowstone
Paramount Network

Yellowstone continues to rewrite entries in Paramount Network’s ratings record books. In Live+3, the drama’s Season 2 opener set a premiere viewership high as well series highs among all key demos.

After slipping a notch from the series premiere in Live+Same Day (2.4 million vs. 2.8 million), the viewership for Yellowstone’s second-season debut eclipsed the series premiere by 6% in L+3 with a strong 109% DVR lift (5.036 million vs. 4.7 million).

And after logging series highs in five of the six key demographics, the Season 2 opener of the Kevin Costner-starring drama set new L+3 high marks in all six categories: adults 18-49, men 18-49, women 18-49, adults 25-54, men 25-54 and women 25-54.

Yellowstone ranks as the most-watched original cable entertainment telecast this summer and the highest-rated among P25-54, M25-54, and M18-49.

Here are the L3 demo ratings for Yellowstone’s Season 2 premiere with increases vs. L+SD and vs. Season 1 premiere L+3 numbers:

P18-49: 1.7 rating (+49% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +116% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)
M18-49: 1.79 rating (+48% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +101% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)
W18-49: 1.61 rating (+50% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +134% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)
P25-54: 2.5 rating (+47% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +120% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)
M25-54: 2.67 rating (+49% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +109% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)
W25-54: 2.3 rating (+46% vs. L+3 S1 premiere; +133% vs. L+SD S2 premiere)

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S., under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park.

