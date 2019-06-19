‘Yellowstone’ Renewed For Season 3 By Paramount Network, Josh Holloway Joins Cast

On the eve of Yellowstone’s second season premiere tonight, Paramount Network has ordered a 10-episode third season of its flagship drama starring Kevin Costner. Joining the show for a major recurring role in Season 3 is Lost and Colony alum Josh Holloway, Deadline can reveal exclusively..

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

In a season-long arc, Holloway will play Roarke Carter, a handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana.

The first season of Yellowstone averaged 5.1 million total viewers per episode, making it 2018’s most-watched new cable series and ranking second across all cable TV series for the year. In addition to a ratings juggernaut, Yellowstone also has become a brand-defining series for Paramount Network, setting the creative direction for the newly launched network.

“We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece,” Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, told Deadline in May about the vision for Paramount Network. “The best example of that is Yellowstone. It’s very cinematic. It has a movie star in Kevin Costner. It’s got really deep, rich, complicated characters, the great interpersonal family relationships, and it can just keep exploring a lot of different stories with those characters.”

Yellowstone headlines Paramount Network’s scripted roster, which also includes the upcoming series Paradise Lost (working title) starring Josh Hartnett; 68 Whiskey, from Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Entertainment; and the new Darren Star dramedy Emily in Paris, headlined by Lily Collins.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers are John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

Holloway executive produced and starred as Will Bowman on all three seasons of USA’s sci-fi drama Colony. Probably best known for his role as James ‘Sawyer’ Ford’ in hit ABC drama Lost, he also produced and starred in CBS’ action drama Intelligence. On the feature side, Holloway was seen in the action drama Sabotage, Paranoia and Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol. He is repped by UTA.