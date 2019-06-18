‘Y’: Eliza Clark Joins FX Series Based On DC Comic As New Showrunner

FX’s upcoming drama series Y starring Diane Lane has tapped Eliza Clark (Animal Kingdom) as writer, executive producer and new showrunner. She succeeds Aida Mashaka Croal and Michael Green, who served as writers/EPs/showrunners on the pilot but exited over creative differences in April, two months after the pilot had been picked up to series. With Clark at the helm, the pilot is expected to undergo some changes.

Based on DC Comics’ series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

“A decade ago I devoured the complete Y: The Last Man series cover to cover, imagining how it might take shape on screen,” Clark said. “It introduced me to the amazing work of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra and the complex, fascinating world of Y. I’m thrilled to tell this story and to be working with this immensely talented cast.”

Lane is leading an ensemble cast featuring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield with Marin Ireland and Amber Tamblyn.

“We were chasing Eliza Clark as a writer long before we knew that she shared our obsession with Y: The Last Man,” executive producer Nina Jacobson said. “Eli’s singular voice and insight into the world and themes of Y make her uniquely suited to bring this story to life.”

Clark, Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (Pose) and Vaughan executive produce. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure) directed the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer. Nellie Reed serves as Producer. Y, from FX Productions, is expected to premiere in 2020.

FX

“Eliza Clark is an enormously talented writer and producer whose ambitious vision for Y will only enhance the mystique and allure of this powerful story,” said FX President of Original Programming Nick Grad. “We are thrilled to have her on board and partner with this stellar cast, Brian, Nina, Brad and Melina.”

Clark served as executive producer on TNT’s Animal Kingdom. Her series credits also include AMC’s The Killing, AMC’s Rubicon and CBS’ Extant. She is a playwright whose work has been produced in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Orange County, among others.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

