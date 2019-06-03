How To Watch Apple’s 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference Keynote

Apple’s 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose. The launch of the annual four-day confab always known for breaking news from the tech giant starts with CEO Tim Cook’s opening keynote address.

As per usual, Apple will host a livestream of Cook’s talk on its Events page or via Apple TV.

It’s a great day for an Apple keynote! See you in a few hours, developers! #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/uoRhslrjH5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 3, 2019

This year, speculation at WWDC19 surrounds new offerings aside from the always juicy OS upgrades, including buzz about a new Mac Pro. Devotees heave been deciphering the Animoji artwork included in last month’s official invite for clues.

Among the most likely newsmakers: iTunes is expected to be replaced by a trio of new apps for the Mac – Music, TV, and Podcasts. No word yet on what happens to the iTunes Store. Also anticipated is a new push to make the iPad a more functional replacement for the laptop computer.

The presentation comes after Apple recently offered media outlets a preview of its Apple TV app, which will include the company’s new Apple TV+ streaming service once it goes live. (Apple held a glitzy announcement for its TV streaming entry in March, but revealed few specifics or more than the briefest of clips of its original shows.)

WWDC2019 continues with developer sessions, labs, consultations and special events all week. Tickets to the conference went for $1599.

