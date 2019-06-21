WGA West President David A. Goodman To Seek Second Term

WGA West president David A. Goodman has been chosen by the guild’s nominating committee for reelection to a second term. Goodman, who has been a leader of the guild’s ongoing battle against Hollywood’s talent agencies was first elected unopposed in 2017.

A second nominee designated by the nominating committee for the office of president declined the nomination. The guild didn’t say who it was. Whether Goodman will run unopposed again this time won’t be known until July 23, which is the deadline for eligible members to file to run by petition.

The nominating committee said Friday it selected two candidates to compete for vice president: incumbent Marjorie David and former longtime secretary-treasurer Carl Gottlieb.

Aaron Mendelsohn, the guild’s secretary-treasurer, won’t be seeking reelection. The guild’s nom com has nominated board member Michele Mulroney and writer Evette Vargas to succeed him.

There are 17 candidates running for eight open seats on the guild’s board of directors. They are Alvaro Rodriguez, Rasheed Newson, Liz Alper, Ashley Edward Miller, Joshua Hale Fialkov, Dante W. Harper, Robb Chavis, Chris Roessner, Zoe Marshall, Craig Mazin, Rob Forman, Mike Mariano, Ayelet Waldman; and incumbents Angelina Burnett, Nicole Yorkin, Luvh Rakhe and Meredith Stiehm. The latter is a named plaintiff in the guild’s suit against the Big 4 talent agencies.

Eligible members may also be nominated by petition. Members seeking nomination for the office of president, vice president, or secretary-treasurer must obtain 25 member signatures in support of their petitions. Members seeking nomination for the board of directors must obtain 15 member signatures in support of their petitions.

The guild will host its annual Candidates Night forum, where members may meet and pose questions to the candidates, on August 28. Guild members will receive candidate, non-candidate, and rebuttal statements, if any, with their ballots prior to the election.

The voting period concludes September 16.