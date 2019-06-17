Woody Harrelson To Play Timothy Leary In Luke Davies-Scripted Limited Series ‘The Most Dangerous Man In America’

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Harrelson and Luke Davies are teaming on The Most Dangerous Man in America, a limited series package mounted by Wiip and Star Thrower Entertainment. Harrelson is attached to be executive producer and star as Timothy Leary; Davies, who is coming off the Hulu limited series Catch-22, will adapt and be exec producer. Star Thower’s Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum will be exec producers alongside Harrelson and Davies.

Walt Weis/AP/Shutterstock

Based on the critically acclaimed book The Most Dangerous Man by Bill Minutaglio and Steven L. Davis, the series follows Leary’s daring prison escape and run from the law in 1970. Aided by the Weather Underground, Leary’s prison break was the counterculture’s union of “dope and dynamite,” aimed at sparking a revolution and overthrowing the government. The ensuing global manhunt, led by President Nixon, spanned 28 months and wound its way among homegrown radicals, European aristocrats, a Black Panther outpost in Algeria, an international arms dealer, hash-smuggling hippies from the Brotherhood of Eternal Love and secret agents on four continents. All this culminated in one of the trippiest journeys through the American counterculture as the psychologist and writer, known for advocating the benefits of psychedelic drugs like LSD under controlled conditions, eluded Nixon’s soldiers.

Harrelson recently starred with Kevin Costner in The Highwaymen, and took a one week TV turn as Archie Bunker in All in the Family. He also wrapped Zombieland: Double Tap and Midway, starring as Admiral Chester Nimitz in the upcoming Roland Emmerich-directed WWII film that Lionsgate will release in November.

Aside from Catch-22, Davies adapted Beautiful Boy and he was Oscar nominated for writing Lion. Davies most recently wrote News of the World. which Paul Greengrass is directing with Tom Hanks starring.

Star Thrower is currently in pre-production on Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard, starring Will Smith for Warner Bros. The company’s recent slate includes the Steven Spielberg-directed The Post, and Villains with Bill Skarsgård, Maika Monroe, Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donovan, which Gunpowder & Sky releases this fall.

