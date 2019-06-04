Woody Allen’s Next Film Confirmed For July Shoot In Spain With Christoph Waltz, Louis Garrel & Elena Anaya

Woody Allen has lined up a starry, largely European cast for his next movie, which has a working title of Wasp 2019. The cast includes Oscar winner Christoph Waltz, Louis Garrel (The Dreamers), Sergi López (Pan’s Labyrinth), Elena Anaya (The Skin I Live In), Wallace Shawn (Manhattan) and Gina Gershon (Blockers).

Mediapro, Allen’s Spanish producing partner on Vicky Cristina Barcelona and Midnight In Paris, is behind the new film with Letty Aronson’s Gravier Productions. Shoot will get underway in July in Spain.

The film tells the story of a married American couple who go to the San Sebastian Film Festival. According to the production, they get caught up in the magic of the festival, the beauty and charm of Spain and the fantasy of movies. She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there. “It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way,” Mediapro confirmed in a release.

“At Mediapro we’ve been working with Woody Allen for 14 years. His films, like every project the group produces, have a unique personality. This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast. In addition, we’re delighted to be able to shoot the movie in a city such as San Sebastian, which has such strong ties to cinema,” commented Jaume Roures, founding partner of the firm. ​

Allen earlier this year, Allen launched legal action against Amazon claiming the online titan broke a lucrative four-film deal it had signed with the filmmaker in 2017. After Amazon and Allen collaborated on TV series Crisis In Six Scenes and movie Wonder Wheel, the company shelved Allen’s latest film A Rainy Day In New York, starring Timothee Chalomet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law, citing the director’s comments about the #MeToo movement “sabotaged” its attempts to promote his movies. Multiple European distributors have subsequently picked the film up and are lining up releases later this year.

Iconic filmmaker Allen remains a figure of controversy due to accusations of abuse by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow. A number of his collaborators, including Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Greta Gerwig and Colin Firth, have publicly distanced themselves from the director. Others have defended him, with Javier Bardem protesting the “public lynching that he’s been receiving.”

In a previous statement sent to the New York Times, Spanish giant Mediapro said, “We have a 10-year relationship with Mr Allen and, like all projects we produce, we judge the creator by its work.”