‘Wonder Woman: 1984’: Gal Gadot’s Kaleidoscope Costume Carries On Amazon Tradition

The release date of Wonder Woman 1984 is still a year away but Gal Gadot’s wardrobe is brightly colored you can almost see it from here. On Wednesday, filmmaker Patty Jenkins tweeted a photo of the franchise’s star in a resplendent battle uniform that apparently will be among the action-wardrobe options used in the sequel to the Warner Bros. blockbuster Wonder Woman (2017).

The new costume is a far cry from the metallic red-white-and-blue costume that Gadot wore in the first film but there’s a long tradition in Wonder Woman comics and screen adaptations of switching up from iconic costume, which resembles a Bicentennial bikini designed by the collaboration of Betsy Ross and Madonna.

Whle Superman and Batman have costumes that have mostly evolved over the years, they rarely have changed as drastically as Wonder Woman (although Superman did rock an all-black wardrobe briefly in the 1990s comics).

Wonder Woman hasn’t matched Cher’s penchant for wardrobe changes but she has veered off her classic look with capes, logo revamps, skirts, helmets, etc. In the late 1960s, the Amazon princess ditched her costume all together and switched to a practical pants-suit as feminist statement.