USA-Thailand Women’s World Cup Match Scores Ratings Gold For Fox Sports

Goooooooal!

USA annihilated Thailand in yesterday’s Women’s World Cup match, with a score of 13-0. It was not only a major win for team USA, but also for ratings at a 2.2/7. The matchup was the best-metered rating for a soccer telecast of any kind on an English language network since 2018 Men’s FIFA World Cup Final on Fox.

The match was +5% better than 2015’s equivalent 2.1/4 for USA and Australia and is +5% better than 2015’s equivalent 2.1/4 for USA and Australia that aired on FS1. It is, however, -24% below 2015’s average of a 2.9/5 for US Group Stage matches on FOX and FS1 which all aired in primetime.

Although this was a great Women’s World Cup victory for USA, fans started getting a tad irked at how the team celebrated each goal. By goal number 10, it was clear that USA had it in the bag, yet they were celebrating as if Thailand was only one goal behind.

The top five markets included Kansas City- 4.5/14; San Diego- 4.1/15; Tulsa- 3.7/9; Austin- 3.6/12; and Richmond- 3.6/9. The match-only portion of the telecast averaged a 2.4/7.

USA will next face off against Chile on June 16 followed by a matchup with Sweden on June 20. While you wait for Team USA to take the field on Sunday, you can check out today’s matches which include Nigeria vs. Korea Republic, Germany vs. Spain and France vs. Norway.