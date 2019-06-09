Women’s World Cup Soccer Ratings Are Up, With Defending Champ US Women On Deck

Italy's Barbara Bonansea is tossed in the air by teammates after their victory in the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Australia and Italy at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

The 2019 Women’s World Cup soccer ratings through March Day 2 are up, with Fox Sports reporting that its FS1 is averaging a .68 among the metered markets.

Fox self-reporting on the broadcasts:

– +11% over 2015’s average of a .61 through match day 2 (FOX/FS1/FS2)

– +39% over 2015’s non-U.S. group stage average of a .49 (FOX/FS1/FS2)

– +79% over 2011’s average of a .38 through match day 2 (ESPN – ESPN 2)

– +84% over 2011’s non-U.S. group stage average of a .37 (ESPN/ESPN 2)

The tournament began on Friday. So far, the big upset of the tournament came today, as Italy beat Australia 2-1 on a 95th-minute header off a free kick in the final seconds of stoppage.

In other games today, Brazil dominated Jamaica, and England defeated Scotland. The Group Stage play is determined on points, with teams advancing to the next round based on totals.

The US Women’s National Team begins its title defense on Tuesday, opening Group Stage play against Thailand at 3:00 PM ET on the FOX broadcast network. The women won the 2015 World Cup by beating Japan in the final. But only Germany has ever been able to repeat their championship.

Although women’s soccer has grown in worldwide popularity, it still trails the men in one important aspect – pay. The players for the US are suing over different pay structures, with women making less than men. A trial on the issue is expected after the @019 World Cup concludes.