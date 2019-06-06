Women In Animation Launches WIA Global Fund To Expand Reach

Women in Animation has launched the The WIA Global Fund, with the aim of developing and expanding programs and initiatives at the organization, part of its mission to achieve 50/50 equality in creative leadership within the animation industry by 2025.

The Walt Disney Company has led all early donors with a $100,000 contribution as the fund is already off to a $500,000 start ahead of its goal raise $1 million by Q3 2025. The influx will grow WIA mentorship and new chapter development programs as well as its World Summit series. The backing will also help launch a virtual member ccommunity, a talent database, and more robust classroom-to-career Support.

“WIA seeks to harness the energy and strength of a robust donor base to step up our progress worldwide,” WIA president Marge Dean said Thursday. “While we are grateful to our dedicated volunteerism that has gotten us this far, we know that greater financial support will allow more sustainable operations in order to achieve our goal of 50/50 by 2025 at the global level.”

Among the early fund donors are Animal Logic, Autodesk, Netflix, Otter Media, Reel FX Animation Studios, Sony Pictures Animation/Sony Pictures Imageworks, Universal/Illumination/DreamWorks Animation, Warner Animation Group/Warner Bros Animation, all of which contributed at the $25,000 Leadership Circle level. Electronic Arts, Lord Miller, Mythos Studios, Nickelodeon, Pearl Studio, Skydance Animation and Virtuos among others contributed at the $10,000 Partners Circle level.

Companies and individuals can also donate at $5000 (Supporters Circle) and $2500 (Friends) levels.

Founding donors will be acknowledged as sponsors of the third Women in Animation World Summit, set for Monday at the Annecy International Film Festival and Mifa 2019.

