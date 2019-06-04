WME Signs ‘Vida’ Star Melissa Barrera, Recently Cast In Warner Bros’ ‘In the Heights’ & SPC’s ‘Carmen’

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed rising Mexican actress and singer Melissa Barrera, co-lead in Starz Original series Vida, for representation in all areas.

Barrera, who was until recently with UTA, stars as Lyn in the well-received woke Latinx comedy Vida, which was recently renewed for a third season. On the film side, she has just begun production on Warner Bros’ movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical In the Heights, which will be directed by Crazy Rich Asians filmmaker Jon M. Chu.

Additionally, Barrera has also been set to star as the title character in Carmen, opposite Jamie Dornan for Sony Pictures Classics. The modern-day reimagining of the classic opera will mark the feature debut of Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millepied and will feature music from Oscar-nominated music composer Nicholas Britell (Moonlight) and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas.

Barrera, whose previous credits also include the telenovelas Siempre Tuya Acapulco and Tanto Amor, continues to be represented by manager George Salinas and Jackoway Tyerman.