Will Smith Wears Drag To Remind Fans ‘Aladdin’ Is Still In Theaters

Will Smith is going all out to boost Aladdin’s bottom line.

The actor, who plays Genie in Disney’s live-action remake of the classic 1992 animated film, posted a picture on Instagram Friday that showed him dolled up in a gown, long wig and jewelry.

“#Aladdin still in theaters!! How y’all gon’ Resist THIS?!” Smith captioned the post.

The picture shows him wearing a costume from the film, complete with red lips, smokey eye makeup and false lashes. Fans liked the post more than 2.7 million times and left tons of comments.

One person wrote: “Best movie ever.”

Someone else added: “My fav part in the whole movie.”

Although others panned Smith’s appearance.

“When the lights come on at 3am in the club,” someone quipped.

Another person said Smith looked “a hot a*s mess.”

Oh well, you can’t please everyone all the time.

Aladdin opened domestically on May 24, and it’s still serving up magic at the box office.

This weekend the film is on track to finish once again in the top five. As of yesterday, it had made $251 million in North America and $375 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $626 million.