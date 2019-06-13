Will Smith Pic ‘King Richard’ Sets Thanksgiving 2020 Release

Warner Bros.’ King Richard, which set Monsters and Men director Reinaldo Marcus Green today as director, is opening on Nov. 25, 2020, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Project stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father to tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Zach Baylin wrote the screenplay. Deadline first broke the news about the Smith-King Richard package.

Tim White and Trevor White are producing through their Star Thrower banner. James Lassiter will produce for Overbrook Entertainment. Jada Pinkett Smith, Allan Mandelbaum and Caleeb Pinkett are EPs.

As of right now, King Richard will go up against a Disney untitled animated film. The latter always has the period RSVP’ed for its fare.

Earlier today, Variety broke the news about Green’s attachment to direct King Richard. The pic will follow in the wake of Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune on the weekend prior as well as an untitled Amblin production and Sony’s The Happiest Season.