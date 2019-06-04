‘Why Women Kill’ Premiere Date: CBS All Access Sets Marc Cherry Dark Dramedy For Summer

"Murder Means Never Having to Say You're Sorry" -- Ep#101 -- Pictured: Lucy Liu as Simone of the CBS All Access series WHY WOMEN KILL. Photo Cr: Ali Goldstein/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This summer we’ll find out exactly Why Women Kill. CBS All Access has set Thursday, August 15, for the premiere of Marc Cherry’s darkly comedic drama starring Lucy Liu, Ginnifer Goodwin and Kirby Howell-Baptiste. Check out some Season 1 photos above and below.

CBS All Access

The series details the lives of three women living in three different decades — a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Lucy Liu) and a lawyer in 2019 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste) — all dealing with infidelity in their marriages. Why Women Kill will examine how the roles of women have changed but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Jack Davenport, Sam Jaeger, Reid Scott, Alexandra Daddario, Sadie Calvano, Leo Howard, Alicia Coppola and Katie Finneran also star in the show from Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios. Desperate Housewives and Devious Maids creator Cherry serves as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb also is an EP and directs the series premiere and two additional episodes.

The 10 episodes of the inaugural season will roll out on Thursdays on the SVOD service.

