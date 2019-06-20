C4-Backed Sports Producer Whisper Films Moves Into Entertainment With East Media Investment

Channel 4-backed sports producer Whisper Films is moving into entertainment with a partnership with East Media, the nascent indie set up by The Cube producer Nathan Eastwood.

Whisper Films, which was set up by Formula 1 racing driver David Coulthard, sports presenter Jake Humphrey and Sunil Patel, has invested in East Media, the company responsible for Channel 4’s motoring format Missing Ignition, which stars racing driver Dario Franchitti and Take That popstar Howard Donald.

The move will see East Media eye entertainment opportunities around live events, sporting series and documentaries within Whisper’s current portfolio – it currently produces Formula 1, Rugby World Cup, Women’s Six Nations, SailGP, W Series, Women’s Super League and the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

“I have been really impressed with Whisper,” said Managing Director Nathan Eastwood. “It’s an exciting company, expertly led by Sunil Patel, which is expanding at a vast rate within a contracting industry. They have clearly defined their space within sport, especially women’s sport and the Paralympics, which are growing markets. We have co-produced a Ben Stokes film and I’m looking forward to similar opportunities being generated as we move forwards.”

Whisper Films CEO Sunil Patel added, “Nathan has over 20 years’ industry experience and a proven track record of delivering genre-defining television. He and his colleagues at East Media know how to bring the right talent together to create memorable entertainment and also how to roll out content into multiple countries across the world. Partnering with East Media strengthens our offering and adds a greater depth to the Whisper Films structure.”