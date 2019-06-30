WGA West Exec Director David Young Is Now The Industry’s Highest-Paid Labor Leader

David Young, executive director of the WGA West, is now Hollywood’s highest-paid union leader, earning a salary of $723,500 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, according to financial documents the guild filed Thursday with the U.S. Department of Labor.

For now, that puts him slightly ahead of David White, SAG-AFTRA’s national executive director, who made $703,706 through April 30, 2018. SAG-AFTRA, however, won’t file its 2019 report until the end of July – and White will be back in first place if he receives a 3% raise.

For many years, the DGA’s national executive director had been Hollywood’s highest-paid labor official; White had been the second highest, and Young had been third. Before his retirement in 2017, DGA national executive director Jay Roth earned $813,638. Russ Hollander, who succeeded him, earned $665,044 last year, according to the DGA’s latest report, filed on March 28, which now makes him the industry’s third-highest paid union official.

On average, each of the WGA West’s 10,559 active members pays Young $68.52 a year. On average, each of the DGA’s 15,581 active members pays Hollander $42.69 a year. On average, each of SAG-AFTRA’s 160,868 active members pays White $4.37 a year.

Lowell Peterson, executive director of the WGA East, made $375,901 through March 31, 2018. On average, each of his 4,765 members in good standing pays him $78.89 a year. The guild is expected to file its 2019 in the next few days.

Young made $1.1 million in the prior year, but that included a “significant” one-time bonus for his 12 years of “outstanding service,” the guild said last year. The guild didn’t say how much of that $1.1 million was in the form of a bonus, but in the year before that, he earned $573,032, which put him in third place behind Roth and White.

Matt Loeb, international president of IATSE, is the industry’s fourth-highest paid labor leader, pulling down $454,619 through April 30, 2018.

Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity, comes in fifth, making $383,825 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, according to a report filed with the DOL on Friday.