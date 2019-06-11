WGA To Host Panel On Utilizing Social Media As A Resource For Writers As ATA Standoff Continues

The WGA told its members Tuesday that it will host a panel discussion this month on “Utilizing Social Media as a Resource for Writers.” It is set for June 26 at the WGA Theater in Los Angeles.

Showrunners have successfully harnessed the power of social media to connect with fans and promote their series for years. But social media took on a major new role in the wake of the guild ordering its members in April to fire their agents if they had not signed WGA’s new Agency Code Of Conduct. Writers have used social media platforms to connect, look for work and give recommendations.

“Social Media platforms like Twitter and Facebook have taken center stage as a way for us to connect with each other and share information and ideas,” the WGA West’s Member Organizing Department said today in a message to the guild’s members. “These tools have also had a huge impact on our industry and become a way for writers to step from behind the credits, to promote their work, advocate for themselves and support other writers. Please join us for a panel discussion highlighting the ways writers can navigate social media platforms to create opportunities.”

The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents met on Friday for the first time since April 12, when the guild ordered its members to fire their agents who refuse to sign the code, which bans packaging fees and agency affiliations with corporately related production entities. As of now, no new talks have been scheduled, as both sides appear to be waiting for the other to make the next move.

“The solidarity, energy, and inexhaustible ingenuity WGA members have exhibited throughout the agency campaign has been inspiring,” the guild says on its #WGASolidarity page at WGA.org, asking members to use that hashtag and others in social media posts.

The page, which hasn’t been updated since May 28, notes that “This page will be updated as we continue to work for a future where agency interests are aligned with writers.”

The Utilizing Social Media panel discussions will be moderated by Javier Grillo-Marxuach (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Blood & Treasure, Cowboy Bebop), with panelists LaToya Morgan (Into The Badlands, Turn, creator of #WGAStaffingBoost); Liz Alper (The Rookie, Hawaii Five-0, Chicago Fire, creator of #WGASolidarityChallenge), Travon Free (Black Monday, Camping, The Daily Show) and Gennifer Hutchison (Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad).