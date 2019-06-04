Six Democratic State Legislators Sign Letter Supporting WGA In Its Battle With Agents

Six Democratic members of the California Legislature have signed a letter of support for the WGA’s ongoing battle with Hollywood’s talent agencies.

“As members of the California Legislature, we stand in support of the action taken by members of the Writers Guild of America to ensure talent agencies end their conflicted practices and act as proper fiduciaries when representing their clients,” the legislators wrote in a letter to WGA West president David A. Goodman (read it here).

“To realign agency incentives with those of their clients,” the legislators wrote, “WGA members decided collectively, by a 95.3% vote, that they will not be represented by talent agencies that profit by leveraging access to their clients. More than 7,000 writers have taken the difficult but necessary step of terminating their relationships with agencies that have not agreed to these terms. We stand in solidarity with your members in this fight to ensure fair and proper representation.”

Said Goodman: “We’re very appreciative that key legislators are joining us in this struggle. These leading California State Senate and Assembly members recognize that this campaign is about ensuring that agents work for their clients, as required by state fiduciary law, not the other way around.”

The letter was sent on May 28 but was only released by the guild today – three days before the WGA resumes negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents. It was signed by Ash Kalra, chair of the Assembly Labor and Employment Committee; Jerry Hill, chair of the Senate Labor, Public Employment and Retirement Committee; Kansen Chu, chair of the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media Committee; Lorena Gonzalez, chair of the Assembly Appropriations Committee Lorena Gonzalez; Sydney Kamlager-Dove, a member of the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media Committee, and Wendy Carrillo, a member of the Assembly Labor and Employment Committee.